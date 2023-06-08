INDIA

MCD standing committee poll results: AAP, BJP get 3 seats each

The results of the MCD’s standing committee poll conducted on February 24 were announced on Thursday.

An equal number of three members each from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will serve on the committee.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had set aside the decision of Mayor Shelly Oberoi to call for a re-poll. The High Court had then directed her to declare the results of the poll.

Despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holding the majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the outcome of the standing committee election could have a significant impact on the functioning of the civic body.

This is because the standing committee, responsible for making executive decisions, now comprises an equal number of members from both the AAP and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP councillors Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Sikha Roy had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision of mayor Shelly Oberoi to go for a re-poll to elect the member of the panel.

The petitioners put forth claims asserting that the mayor, affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and serving as the returning officer, improperly invalidated a vote and disrupted the election proceedings upon realising that the resulting outcome would be politically unfavourable.

On February 24, members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in physical altercations, exchanging kicks, punches, and shoving, while shouting ensued.

The dispute arose when Mayor Oberoi invalidated a vote. Additionally, the high court, in its ruling, instructed that the “disputed vote” be considered in favour of BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra.

