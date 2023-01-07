BUSINESS/ECONOMYLIFESTYLE

McDonald’s CEO says layoffs coming by April to reduce costs

NewsWire
0
0

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has announced that layoffs are coming by April, as the global fast food chain aims to reduce costs and “free up resources to invest in growth.”

Kempczinski told The Wall Street Journal that “some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away.”

McDonald’s plans to communicate its decision around layoffs by April 3.

McDonald’s last reported nearly 200,000 corporate staff and workers at the company-owned restaurants.

In a memo to employees and reported by CNN, Kempczinski said that they “will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organisation and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead.”

“Certain initiatives will be de-prioritised or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organisation, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth,” he said in the memo.

McDonald’s, in fact, made a lot of money during the pandemic as people ordered more takeout and sales surged.

However, the CEO said that while there’s a lot for us to be proud of, “you’ve also told us that there’s more we can do. We’re performing at a high level, but we can do even better.”

Kempczinski said that he expects to save money as part of the staffing changes.

20230107-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Collateral Damage: High crude prices to weaken rupee (IANS Currency Forecast)

    Global and domestic acquisitions marked FY22 for Murugappa Group

    Indices settle low; Sensex falls nearly 1,500 pts (2nd Ld)

    Your intentions don’t seem to be in best interest: Delhi Gymkhana...