INDIA

McDonald’s in Delhi struggles to serve items with tomato amid soaring prices

NewsWire
0
0

Due to an ongoing surge in tomato prices, McDonald’s in Delhi has issued a notice explaining the unavailability of tomatoes from their food items.

“Dear Customers, we are ever committed to serve you the best food with the best of ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world class stringent quality checks. Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes,” reads the notice posted outside the McDonald’s outlets in the national capital

“Rest assured; we are working to get the tomatoes supplies back. We value your patronage and regret the inconvenience caused,” it added.

The price spike can be attributed to multiple factors, such as the ongoing heat wave in crucial tomato-growing regions and heavy rainfall, which has disrupted the supply chains.

Furthermore, the shorter shelf life of tomatoes has also contributed to the rise.

According to recent reports, the price of tomatoes skyrocketed from Rs 15 per kg in the first week of May to an astonishing Rs 120-150 per kg across the country.

Wholesalers have claimed that the price of vegetables has have doubled in a week and their sales have been reduced by 40 per cent.

“I am selling tomatoes at Rs 120 per kg while bottle gourd is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. The coriander, which we usually gave as complimentary, is now at Rs 300 per kg. Cauliflower is at Rs 160 per kg and ginger is being sold at Rs 400 per kg,” said Manoj Kumar, a wholesale dealer in Delhi and Noida.

2023070735397

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED takes action against firms dealing in crypto-currency

    Gujarat ATS uncovers nationwide network of ISKP terror group

    Twitter rival Bluesky reopens sign-ups

    Maritime routes, digital tools, Dark Web: How drugs find their way...