McDonald’s to shut all outlets to observe ‘Janata Curfew’

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) McDonald’s India on Saturday said that it will keep all its restaurants in North and East India closed on Sunday to observe ‘Janta Curfew’.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a aJanta Curfew’ on March 22 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infections.

“In support of the Honorable Prime Minister’s call, we, at McDonald’s India (North and East) have decided to keep all our restaurants closed on Sunday, March 22,”

“We advise all to stay indoors and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. We are determined to help in preventing the outbreak, and are complying with all local and state restaurant restrictions, wherever applicable.”

According to the statement, all McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India are measuring and recording body temperature of the staff upon their arrival, and “anyone with fever and flu-like symptoms” are being asked to “return or stay at home and seek medical assistance”.’

“We continue to monitor the developments closely and take appropriate measures as needed in our commitment to the safety of our customers, employees and the community at large.”

–IANS

rv/rt