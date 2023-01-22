Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner P.C. Meena has directed action against 4 engineers and a contractor for carrying out shoddy work on a road.

While charge sheets have been issued to three engineers, the services of an outsourced engineer have been terminated and the contractor black-listed.

The construction work of the road from Sarai Alwardi Chowk to Leg-2 was done by the civic body, and it had received a complaint about the shoddy work being done.

Based on the complaint, the MCG’s Vigilance Wing started a probe and samples of road construction were taken and sent to the lab for examination. According to the lab report, the construction work was not satisfactory, based on parameters.

The said work was executed by Executive Engineer Mandeep Dhankhar, Assistant Engineer Deepak Kumar, and Junior Engineer Andeep. The trio also recommend payment for the work.

A recommendation was made to charge sheet these three engineers under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services Rules-2016, terminate the services of junior engineer Neeraj working on an outsourced basis, and to blacklist contractor Surender Singh.

The vigilance wing in its investigation has also held all of them responsible for causing a loss of Rs 44,97,573 to the MCG.

“The MCG Commissioner has given instructions to Additional Municipal Commissioner Rohtash Bishnoi to take immediate action against the above four engineers and the contractor and recover the amount based on the vigilance investigation report,” MCG spokesperson S.S. Rohilla said.

20230122-190604