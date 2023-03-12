Following a direction given by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) chief P.C. Meena, the advertisement wing of the the corporation has launched a special campaign against unauthorised unipoles and illegal advertising material installed at various places in MCG limits in Gurugram.

During the drive, the wing uprooted 19 illegal unipoles of which 12 were from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and seven from the Dwarka Expressway on Sunday.

The MCG officials said advertisements of various firms were displayed on these unipoles unofficially by different advertising agencies. The team uprooted 17 unipoles with the help of a hydra machine and dismantle them.

“A special campaign being run by the corporation against unauthorised advertisements, unipoles, hoarding boards, pamphlets and other types of advertising material without approval will continue. Action will be taken against those displaying unauthorised advertisements under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act and Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act,” Meena said.

He said that the expenses incurred in removing the unauthorised advertisement and the advertisement fee would also be recovered from the concerned advertising agency and advertiser. Under this, the concerned amount will be linked to the NDC portal by attaching it to his property tax bill.

The commissioner also directed that unipoles of the advertising agencies which have not applied for permission to place advertisements under the advertisement rules should be removed.

“If the advertising agencies want to display advertisements, they should apply for approval at the earliest. Along with taking action on the advertisement sites of the agencies which did not apply, instructions were given to the firms whose advertisements were installed illegally,” he added.

