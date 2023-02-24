INDIA

MCG uproots 4 illegal unipoles

NewsWire
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a special campaign against unauthorised unipoles and illegal advertising materials installed at various places within MCG limits in Gurugram.

The MCG officials said various unipoles have been uprooted in Vatika Chowk, Sohna Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) areas by the advertisement branch of the MCG on Friday.

Advertisements of various firms were displayed on these unipoles unofficially by advertising agencies. The team uprooted four unipoles with the help of a hydra machine and dismantled them, the officials said.

It is worth mentioning that PC Meena, Commissioner MCG, directed the civic body officials to take action against unauthorised posters, hoardings and unipoles installed at various places in the municipal boundaries.

He also directed the officials to check unipoles of the advertising agencies which have not applied for permission to place advertisements under the advertisement rules should be removed.

“If the advertising agencies want to display advertisements, they should apply for approval at the earliest. Along with taking action on the advertisement sites of the agencies which did not apply, instructions were given to the firms whose advertisements were installed illegally,” Meena said.

