BUSINESS/ECONOMYLIFESTYLEWORLD

McKinsey to slash 2,000 jobs in one of biggest layoffs

NewsWire
0
0

Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co is reportedly planning to slash about 2,000 jobs in one of the largest layoffs, the media reported.

The job cut is likely to focus on support staff who do not have direct contact with clients, reports Bloomberg.

The layoffs are reportedly part of ‘Project Magnolia’, which the consulting firm hopes will help preserve the compensation pool of its partners.

“We are redesigning the way our non-client-serving teams operate for the first time in more than a decade, so that these teams can effectively support and scale with our firm,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Last week, reports surfaced that global consulting firm KPMG is laying off 2 per cent of its workforce that will impact about 700 employees in the US, owing to a “sharp slowdown in its consulting business”.

According to The Financial Times, KPMG became the first of the Big Four accountancy firms (EY, Deloitte, and PwC) to reduce jobs amid global macroeconomic conditions.

According to the report, KPMG has also been struggling with the collapse in merger and acquisition activity, which has hit its deal advisory business.

The Big Four financial accounting firms went on a hiring spree in the wake of the pandemic, as demand for IT consulting and deal advisory work had surged.

20230222-102603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ECOWAS suffered economic contraction in 2020 due to Covid-19

    FIDC urges govt to address issues of MSME borrowers & NBFCs

    Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees, Nadella says ‘will treat our people with...

    AWS launches India-first programme to nurture public sector startups