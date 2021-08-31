The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), on Tuesday recorded the highest ever coal despatch by rail-mode, officials said.

The company despatched 102 rakes from the Ib Valley and Talcher coalfields to various power stations in a single day.

MCL’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Sinha has complimented the teams involved in achieving the record despatch through rail.

“It is an impressive performance by Team MCL, with equally great coordination and support from Indian Railways,” Sinha said in a statement.

The MCL is the second largest coal producing company in India, having mining operations spread across Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul districts of Odisha.

