Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was brought from a Punjab jail to a CBI forensic lab here on Wednesday, refused to give his voice sample in connection with MCOCA case lodged against him and his aides.

Bishnoi was brought from Punjab amid tight security to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Lodhi Colony to obtain his voice sample but refused to provide it.

His lawyer Vishal Chopra also told IANS that Bishnoi refused to give his voice sample in connection with the MCOCA case.

The Special Cell had alleged that Bishnoi had been using a cell phone (No 9643640934) when he was lodged in Tihar Jail to contact his aides.

Bishnoi was operating his gang from inside the jail and his associates Bintu Mintu, Sampat Nehra and Deepak alias Teenu were in contact with him. The Special Cell had intercepted several of their calls too.

To ascertain the voice of the accused, the Special Cell had moved the court requesting they be allowed to collect the voice sample of the accused Bishnoi, Nehra, Mintu and Tinu, and it had allowed the plea to take the accused to the CFSL Lodhi Colony to get their voice sample test done.

Bishnoi has now been taken back to Punjab.

