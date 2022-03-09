MCU’s ‘Secret Invasion’: Leaked video shows Emilia Clarke being attacked, Watch!

Marvel’s next highly anticipated show for Disney+ is ‘Secret Invasion’. Not a lot is known about the show or its plot barring the fact that it stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury of MCU) and Game of Thrones famed Emilia Clarke (Danaerys Targaryen). This show also marks Emilia’s debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The shooting for the show started end of last year and fans have been combing the internet for photos and videos from the sets.

Yesterday a leaked video from the set of ‘Secret Invasion’ broke the Internet and the footage has caused worry for fans of Emilia Clarke. It is a shot showing the actress in danger. The reason this footage is causing so much excitement is that Marvel has kept Emilia’s entry in the show hush-hush and there is very little information about the character she is playing.

Watch it here

📹 New content of Emilia Clarke while filming ‘Secret Invasion’. pic.twitter.com/4GDVic4DVp — Emilia Clarke™ (@EmiliaClarkeTM) March 6, 2022

The makers at Marvel will not be too worried about this footage though, because even with this video there is very little clarity about what role Emilia is playing in the upcoming show.

However, from what little we can see, Emilia seems to be getting choked by a person wearing a motion capture suit, so in the final scene we might find that it’s an alien or some other super villain trying to kill her. We will have to wait for the show to release on Disney+ to assuage our curiosity.

What is known so far about Secret Invasion though is that it stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulder, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo and Killian Scott.