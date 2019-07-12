MCX’s Q1 net profit up 496% to Rs 43.70 cr

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), on Tuesday reported a 496 per cent increase in its net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2019-20.

Accordingly, the commodity exchange’s net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs 43.70 crore from Rs 7.33 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Besides, MCX’s total income increased by 30 per cent to Rs 110.84 crore from Rs 85.43 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“The average daily turnover (ADT) on the exchange has increased by 12.8 per cent to Rs 27,473 crore in Q1 FY2019-20 from Rs 24,360 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q1 FY2018-19,” the MCX said in a statement.

–IANS

rv/prs