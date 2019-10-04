Md Irfan trolled for claiming he ended Gambhir’s career

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Out of favour Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan’s claims of ending the career of former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has not been received too kindly by the fans on Twitter.

The left arm seamer had said in an interview that he thought Gambhir’s international career ended because of a spell Irfan bowled to him in 2012.

“Gautam Gambhir was afraid of me. I think his career ended because of me,” Irfan told Pakistan’s Samaa TV in an interview.

The 7’1″ tall pacer dismissed Gambhir four times in the limited overs series between the two teams in 2012. In the three-match ODI rubber, Irfan got Gambhir out twice. Gambhir played his last T20I for India against Pakistan in that series in 2012.

After that series, Gambhir played only one more ODI series against England and was subsequently dropped.

“He (Gambhir) didn’t like to face me in match or when both teams had nets. I always felt he avoided eye-to-eye contact with me. I remember I got him out four times in the 2012 series and he was unnerved against me,” Irfan said.

Reacting strongly to Irfan’s comments, a Twitter user said that even “Shahid Afridi laughed on this.”

Afridi has been embroiled in a war of words with Gambhir for a better part of the last six months.

Most other fans pointed at the meagre returns Irfan has had in his own international career.

The pacer last played for Pakistan in September 2016 and has managed 10 Test wickets, 83 ODI wickets and 15 scalps in T20Is.

Gambhir, who represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, announced his retirement from all forms of the game in December 2018.

