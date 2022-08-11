INDIASCI-TECH

MD of BYJU’s-owned Aakash Institute buys Delhi property worth Rs 137 cr

NewsWire
0
0

Aakash Chaudhry, co-founder and managing director of BYJU’s-owned Aakash Educational Services, has bought a property worth Rs 137 crore at Kautilya Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, in the posh Chanakyapuri area in the national capital, multiple reports said on Thursday.

According to data from online property registration provider Zapkey, the 1,300 square metre property was registered on August 1 and Chaudhry reportedly paid stamp duty worth Rs 8.22 crore.

According to multiple media reports, JC Chaudhary, founder of tutorial chain Aakash Educational Services, bought a 2,000 square yard property in Vasant Vihar in South Delhi for more than Rs 100 crore.

He later purchased a five-acre farmhouse in Delhi for nearly Rs 96 crore and the transactions happened after BYJU’s announced to acquire Aakash for nearly $1 billion.

Edtech platform BYJU’s said last month that it has closed the $1 billion acquisition of offline test preparatory services provider Aakash, one of the largest deals in the edtech space.

The company had said in a statement that its payments to Aakash are “closed”.

According to reports, Zishaan Hayath, Founder and CEO of edtech startup Toppr, also acquired by Byju’s, recently bought a 4,000 square feet apartment in Mumbai for Rs 41 crore.

20220811-230003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-AP CM Naidu applaud Telugu astronaut Sirisha Bandla

    IIFA 2020: Pic of Salman, Abhishek sitting together goes viral

    Musk takes a u-turn, says Twitter must remain ‘politically neutral’

    ABG Shipyard- Did business failure lead to default?