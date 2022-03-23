INDIA

MDMK general council elects Vaiko’s son as headquarters secretary

By NewsWire
0
0

The MDMK general council meeting held on Wednesday elected Durai Vaiko, son of party founder leader and party general secretary Vaiko as its headquarters secretary.

The party also passed a resolution providing the party general secretary, Vaiko with full powers to take disciplinary action against those acting against the interest of the party as per its bylaws.

Senior leaders T.M. Rajendran and Aduthurai Murugan had been elected as deputy general secretaries. T. Subbiah would be a member of the State Audit Committee.

The committee also urged the Governor to give approval to the anti-NEET bill and send it to the president for assent. The party also wanted strong action by the Tamil Nadu government in Mullaperiyar and Mekedatu dam issues and passed a resolution on the same.

20220323-155406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bengal’s market borrowing rises manifold to meet non-plan expenditure

Covid test must for Karnataka pilgrims returning from Kumbh

Babul Supriyo announces to quit politics

‘Heropanti 2’ trailer laced with action and Nawaz at his unusual...