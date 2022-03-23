The MDMK general council meeting held on Wednesday elected Durai Vaiko, son of party founder leader and party general secretary Vaiko as its headquarters secretary.

The party also passed a resolution providing the party general secretary, Vaiko with full powers to take disciplinary action against those acting against the interest of the party as per its bylaws.

Senior leaders T.M. Rajendran and Aduthurai Murugan had been elected as deputy general secretaries. T. Subbiah would be a member of the State Audit Committee.

The committee also urged the Governor to give approval to the anti-NEET bill and send it to the president for assent. The party also wanted strong action by the Tamil Nadu government in Mullaperiyar and Mekedatu dam issues and passed a resolution on the same.

