MDMK chief Vaiko on Monday called upon Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi to put in his papers immediately.

In a statement, Vaiko said that if the Governor is not resigning immediately, the President must remove him, contending that the Governor breached the Assembly’s legacy by refusing to read the speech provided by the state government.

He said that the Governor had changed the written speech given by the government and added that such acts will not be allowed in a state like Tamil Nadu. Vaiko also said that the Governor was projecting himself as the safe-guarder of ‘Hindutva Sanatan Dharma’ and does not have any moral right to continue in office.

Vaiko also said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given an apt reply by moving a resolution in the Assembly seeking only to retain the Governor’s entire printed speech in the Assembly records.

