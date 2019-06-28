MDMK nominates Vaiko for Rajya Sabha from TN

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) The MDMK on Tuesday nominated its General Secretary Vaiko as its candidate for the July 18 Rajya Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

The MDMK is a poll ally of the DMK and as part of the electoral alliance, was allotted one Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

The DMK has already nominated M. Shanmugam and B. Wilson for two Rajya Sabha seats.

The election is necessitated as the tenures of ruling AIADMK’s V. Maitreyan, K.R. Arjunan, T. Rathinavel, and R. Lakshmanan, DMK’s Kanimozhi and CPI’s D. Raja end this month.

Kanimozhi has been elected to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi in the recent general elections.

In the 234-member Assembly, the AIADMK has 123 members (including the Speaker), the DMK 100, the Congress 7, the IUML and Independent one each while two seats are vacant.

–IANS

