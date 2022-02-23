MEA inaugurates Buddhist projects linked to ASEAN, east Asia countries

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday celebrated “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” by inaugurating projects reflecting Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries.

According to the MEA officials, the event was graced by Minister of State for External Affairs RajKumar Ranjan Singh.

The dignitaries present on the occasion unveiled books of Jataka Tales translated into Thai, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese languages. A comprehensive video of e-ITEC courses offered by the Ministry on Buddhist teachings was played during the event while the Minister inaugurated the interactive Coffee Table E-Book on Buddhist linkages with ASEAN and East Asian countries.

The digital exhibition titled “Bodhicitta: Interweaving Buddhist Art Traditions from India Across Asia” curated by National Museum was displayed during the celebration.

The Ministry presented an “Interactive Template” for use by Missions for orientation visits by school, college students to Cultural centers, Missions for better understanding of India’s Buddhist linkages.

“Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an initiative of Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 Years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements”, the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

