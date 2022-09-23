INDIA

MEA issues advisory for Indians in Canada amid rising hate crimes

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Canada in the wake of a “sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada”.

The Ministry and the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have “taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action”, the advisory said.

“The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” it added

In view of the increasing incidences of the said crimes, “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant”.

The advisory went on to mention that Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission in Ottawa or Consulates Generalin Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

“Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency,” it added.

