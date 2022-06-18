The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that it was monitoring the situation in Kabul after reported attacks on a gurdwara in the Afghan capital.

“We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurdwara in that city,” a statement citing Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments.”

On Saturday morning, two blasts ripped through a busy road near the gurdwara in Kabul’s Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood.

Citing witnesses, a Xinhua news agency report said that the first blast occurred at around 6 a.m., and the second explosion followed half an hour later.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

The blasts sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic among residents of the capital city.

According to the witnesses, there were possibilities of casualties.

20220618-102802