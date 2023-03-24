The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is preparing a draft Emigration Bill after extensive consultation with all the concerned stakeholders, Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, informed in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“The government is conscious of the imperative need for putting in place an enabling framework to address migration related issues. Towards this end, the Ministry of External Affairs is preparing a draft Emigration Bill after extensive consultation with all the concerned stakeholders,” the reply read.

The draft Bill will cover various aspects of the migration cycle besides empowering the work force to avail employment opportunities abroad. It puts in place an enabling institutional framework that is responsive, transparent and technology-driven.

The minister informed that Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conventions are organised to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the overseas Indian community and their contributions to the development of India.

As per the data available on Madad and e-Migrate portals from 2020-2023, 26,730 grievances, which include matters related to compensation, wage theft and residual payments, were registered by Indian citizens on the Madad portal during the last three years.

During this period, 29,640 grievances were resolved, which includes some of the grievances registered in previous years), added the reply.

Wherever required, such cases were promptly taken up by the missions and posts with the concerned companies to resolve the issues.

Indian missions and posts also facilitated discussions between Indian workers and their employers to settle the issues by providing all possible help. These issues were also taken up with the governments of host countries during high-level bilateral meetings, and many cases have been resolved through this process.

Besides, some countries have also instituted welfare support measures for workers, including expatriate workers, said the reply.

