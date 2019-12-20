MEA says diplomat transferred back, not recalled

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs has initiated an inquiry into an email, received by some media persons, about an Indian diplomat who is under investigation for financial irregularities.

Official sources said an unknown person had sent an email impersonating an employee of the ministry and leaked the details of an internal inquiry into the allegations of misuse of government funds by Indian Foreign Service officer, Renu Pall, during her tenure as Ambassador to Austria.

The diplomat was was “transferred” to New Delhi and “not recalled” by the ministry, an official who did not want to be quoted said. “The due process is still on and hasn’t been completed yet,” he said.

Some journalists had brought it to the notice of the ministry after they received the email last night. Sources said the ministry identified it as a “fake email ID” and has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

MEA’s official spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, in a statement issued on Monday, said: “Reports that India’s Ambassador to Austria has been recalled to headquarters is factually incorrect. The decision to transfer the officer back to headquarters was an administrative one. The distortion of facts related to this matter is mischievous. No note on this regard has been shared with the media by the Ministry. Any reference attributing the note to the Ministry is false and baseless.”

