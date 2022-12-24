The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of South Africa has said that measles cases in the country had risen to 227 as of December 17.

The NICD said in a statement on Friday that measles has been confirmed in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng, and Free State provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Blood and throat swabs submitted to the NICD for measles serology and polymerase chain reaction testing show that measles cases are increasing, and those with measles are aged between two months and 42 years, the institute said.

Health departments in the respective provinces have started with or are planning immunization campaigns to combat measles.

Signs and symptoms include fever, rash, cough, red eyes and runny nose, said the NICD, warning that measles complications are severe in malnourished children and infants under two years of age.

