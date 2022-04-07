HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Measles claims lives of 17 Afghan children

As many as 17 children have lost their lives due to measles in the northern Kunduz province over the past month, the provincial head of the health department Najibullah Sahel said on Thursday.

According to the official, 915 children who come from different parts of Kunduz, Badakhshan, Takhar and Baghlan provinces, after contracting measles had to be taken to the civil hospital in Kunduz city over the past month. Seventeen of them succumbed to the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

To cope with the disease, the humanitarian organisation Medicines Sans Frontiers recently opened an 80-bed clinic within the Kunduz hospital to provide medical treatment to children affected with measles, the official said.

