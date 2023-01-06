HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Measles outbreak in UP village, three children die

NewsWire
0
0

Three unvaccinated children in a family have lost their lives to measles within a span of just three weeks in the Danigarhi village in Unnao.

Thirty-five more children in the same village have developed rashes and are suffering from fever.

Out of these, three have been hospitalised due to their serious condition.

In view of the outbreak, the district health department has launched a vaccination drive to inoculate kids against measles despite resistance from locals.

A team of doctors has been deployed in the village to look into cases and check the spread of the disease.

Unnao chief medical officer (CMO) Satya Prakash has confirmed the three deaths due to measles. He said, “All the minor victims were unvaccinated. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our teams have vaccinated 60 per cent of the children in the village and are treating the ones down with measles.”

It has been learnt that doctors faced stiff resistance from the villagers during the vaccination drive. The doctors had to call clerics for intervention and later, necessary announcements were made from the places of worship.

District magistrate Apoorva Dubey also went to the village and spoke at length with the villagers and helped them clear their myths, said a senior health department official.

“The vaccination drive began in the village after intervention from the clerics and officials. However, some people are still not convinced and continue to stall. They are being spoken to regularly,” said the CMO.

20230106-090004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana cop saves accident victim with CPR

    On Ramzan eve, Maha mosque turns into blood donation camp

    Covid: Guj records over 21K new cases; night curfew in 17...

    B’desh resumes Covid inoculation with Chinese vax