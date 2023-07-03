In a bid to disturb the peace, unidentified men threw pieces of meat in three temples in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Haspura and Amjhar Sharif Panchayat in Haspura block on Sunday. The anti social elements also pasted a poster on a shop with slogans against a local mukhiya (Headman) and a political party (BJP).

Following the incident, villagers informed the district administration. The meat pieces were removed from the temple after which the premises were washed.

“As soon as we learnt about the incident, the area’s SDM and SDPO reached the spot and took control of the situation. We have called both sides and appealed to them to avoid such provocations. The villagers are cooperating with us,” said Suharsha Bhagat, District Magistrate of Aurangabad.

“We have deputed magistrates in the area and asked them to submit “Khairiyat reports” every two hours. We also held a flag march on Sunday evening to maintain peace,” Bhagat said.

