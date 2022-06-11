INDIASPORTS

Medal winners of the Kazakhstan Curling Cup felicitated by CFI

NewsWire
0
0

Curling Federation of India (CFI) and Religare Enterprises Limited on Saturday felicitated medal winners of the 21st Kazakhstan Curling Cup WCT (World Curling Tour) Mixed Doubles 2022.

The Indian team bagged the runners-up position in the tournament last month.

CFI president Dr. Rashmi Saluja presented kits to the Indian Curling team which is set to represent India in the upcoming Indo-Kazakhstan Curling Championship 2022. The Indian Curling Team Jersey was also unveiled by her at the event.

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian Olympic Association secretary-general Rajeev Mehta were also present on the occasion.

The event was part of Religare’s efforts to support and popularise the sport of Curling in India by recognizing the game’s practitioners.

The Kazakhstan Mixed Doubles Curling Cup is part of the World Curling Tour that connects the world’s most high-profile events in elite Curling. Organised by the World Curling Federation, it enlists participation from national teams worldwide in the Mixed Doubles category.

20220611-170204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    967 schools in Kerala to turn vaccination centres

    ‘India expanding connectivities with neighbours, East Asian countries’

    PM Modi expresses gratitude for Netanyahu, congratulates Bennett

    2020 Delhi riots: First conviction handed down