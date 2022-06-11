Curling Federation of India (CFI) and Religare Enterprises Limited on Saturday felicitated medal winners of the 21st Kazakhstan Curling Cup WCT (World Curling Tour) Mixed Doubles 2022.

The Indian team bagged the runners-up position in the tournament last month.

CFI president Dr. Rashmi Saluja presented kits to the Indian Curling team which is set to represent India in the upcoming Indo-Kazakhstan Curling Championship 2022. The Indian Curling Team Jersey was also unveiled by her at the event.

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Indian Olympic Association secretary-general Rajeev Mehta were also present on the occasion.

The event was part of Religare’s efforts to support and popularise the sport of Curling in India by recognizing the game’s practitioners.

The Kazakhstan Mixed Doubles Curling Cup is part of the World Curling Tour that connects the world’s most high-profile events in elite Curling. Organised by the World Curling Federation, it enlists participation from national teams worldwide in the Mixed Doubles category.

