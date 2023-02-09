Ironically, the CPI(M) unit of Kerala which has been vociferously denouncing media censorship, is itself facing accusations of disallowing reporters to cover the Assembly proceedings from the media box, a practice followed in the pre-Covid era.

Before the Covid struck, all the TV channels were allowed entry to the media box in the Assembly during Question hour for an hour.

During the pandemic, as part of the Covid protocols, the visuals were given to them by the Sabha TV – a body of the Kerala Assembly.

Now, despite the lifting of all Covid curbs, ban on media’s entry to the media box continues.

Last Friday, the ongoing Assembly session turned explosive with the Congress-led opposition in combative mode on the floor of the House.

Since Monday, the Opposition has been on a massive protest, but the Sabha TV that gives the visuals to the TV channels have blanked the opposition and only the images of the treasury benches are being given.

A media professional attached to a leading TV channel said that the matter has been brought to the Speaker’s notice.

Reacting to this, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said they have now been seized of this issue and will soon take it up.

The ongoing Assembly session will now take a short break from Thursday and reassemble on February 27. Both — the media and the opposition — are waiting to see if the TV channels are allowed inside the Assembly.

