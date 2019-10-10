Media outlet investigates link between immigration consultants and trucking industry

The Globe and Mail ran a very detailed investigative piece over the weekend where they found corrupt immigration consultants funneling international students seeking permanent residency to trucking companies out west where they were poorly trained before being sent out to drive trucks. They had to pay thousands of dollars that was split between the consultant and the trucking company owner.

Some of the students narrated stories detailing their perilous working conditions, low pay and little training.

Marginal companies with bad safety records are in the limelight in this scandalous immigration racket. The number of young, inexperienced truck drivers, mostly from India involved in road accidents should raise red flags and eyebrows. Think Humboldt tragedy which featured a poorly trained foreign student. The Globe reporter scoured the government database of firms with approvals to hire truck drivers under the Temporary Foreign Worker program and compiled hundreds of court records, U.S. safety records, job listings and other data from numerous sources on those companies.

The reporter found that carriers with bad records also hiring foreign workers, which lined up with what people in that industry were seeing and experiencing. -CINEWS