Media should not mix news with views: V-P

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that media should not mix news with views and maintain objectivity in bringing facts to the people.

Naidu observed that people take the content of the news and broadcast media to be credible and media organisations should live up to their expectations. “Journalism should be treated as a mission,” the Vice President said.

Releasing a collection of editorials titled ‘Mutnuri Krishna Rao Sampadakeeyalu’ in Hyderabad, Naidu highlighted the critical role of media as the ‘fourth pillar of democracy’ in protecting and preserving democracy. “Media is the vital channel of communication that can take the issues of the people to the government and the schemes and policies of the government to the people,” he said.

Naidu stressed that the media has the right and responsibility to question and criticise the government and suggest alternative solutions. At the same time, he observed, media organisations should not rake up trivial issues and spread panic among the people.

Observing the tremendous impact the media has on people, the Vice President said that journalists should weigh the consequences on society of each word they print and broadcast. “They must remember that they are a part of society too”, he added.

Naidu lauded journalists for their resilience and courage during the pandemic and said they have shown great grit and resolve in bringing out reports from the ground.

Naidu paid rich tributes to Shri Mutnuri Krishna Rao, the pioneering Telugu journalist and editor of the nationalist newspaper ‘Krishna Patrika’ from 1907 to 1945. He noted the lasting impact of both Shri Krishna Rao’s work and Krishna Patrika in inculcating patriotism in the Telugu youth and in setting high standards in journalism during that time.

The Vice President appreciated Sri Marumamula Dattatreya Sharma for bringing out the book and hoped that it would make the present generation aware of the high standards of journalistic values set by Shri Krishna Rao.

