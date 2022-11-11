SCI-TECHWORLD

MediaTek announces Kompanio chipsets for Chromebook

NewsWire
0
0

Chip maker MediaTek on Friday announced its new Kompanio chipsets for entry-level Chromebooks that will provide a faster and reliable computing experience so consumers can browse, cloud game, stream and use Google Play apps while enjoying all-day battery life.

Chromebooks powered by the Kompanio 520 and Kompanio 528 chipsets will be available in the market by the first half of 2023, according to an official report.

“Enhanced power efficiency, speedy performance and reliable connectivity are at the core of a great user experience, and thata¿s exactly what MediaTek’s new Kompanio chipsets deliver,” said Adam King, Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Business Unit at MediaTek.

Both the Kompanio chipsets support a Full HD+ display and enable users to add a Full HD external display, providing more than twice the resolution of the previous generation chipsets.

Users can also take advantage of dual monitors to get more done at work, connect to a smart TV to play movies or even use a projector in education settings, the report added.

Moreover, each chipset integrates an AI processing unit (APU) to deliver accelerated AI enhancements to applications, along with AI camera features.

The new Kompanio chipsets allow device makers to build Chromebooks with large 32MP cameras for highly detailed image capturing.

The chipsets also support 60fps Full HD video recording for seamless video conferencing, said the report.

20221111-130004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Meta tools to help users control what they see on...

    Google starts rolling out refunds for Stadia gamers

    Scientific call: CDC chief overrules panel endorses Covid boosters for front-line...

    US court orders case alleging Infosys opposed hiring Indians for jobs...