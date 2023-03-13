SCI-TECHWORLD

MediaTek may soon launch updated version of ‘Dimensity 9200’ chip

NewsWire
0
0

Chip-maker MediaTek is expected to soon launch an updated version of the ‘Dimensity 9200’ processor which it unveiled last year.

The information came from a reputed Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station who claimed that “Dimensity 9200+” is on the way, reports Gizmochina.

The updated processor is expected to be the most powerful 5G chipset from the company this year.

The new chipset is expected to be designed with the 1+3+4 architecture, and the main frequency of its super-large core might exceed 3.05GHz.

Also, the processor will likely be manufactured by TSMC on its second-generation 4nm process.

The AnTuTu score of Dimensity 9200 exceeded 1.2 million points, so the Dimensity 9200+ might go above 1.3 million points.

“The commercial release of the Dimensity 9200+ chip is anticipated to take place in the latter half of this year,” the report said.

The current Dimensity 9200 features MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology, and also incorporates a built-in 5G modem with AI for faster network searching, 5G connection recovery from dead zones, and other intelligent connectivity features.

20230313-095803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 may feature ‘state of the art’ image sensor...

    Next iPhone SE to boast 5G but no design changes: Report

    Microsoft to finally add Teams in its online store

    Meta develops AI to bring children’s drawings to life