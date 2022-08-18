SCI-TECH

MediaTek unveils 5G chip for fixed wireless access routers, mobile hotspots

Chip-maker MediaTek on Thursday announced a 4nm T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access routers and mobile hotspots that supports 5G speeds up to 7Gbps on sub-6GHz networks.

Built with MediaTek’s M80 modem, the new chip can help consumers enjoy super-fast internet services from a small device that they can self-install, avoiding the hassles of lengthy installation times for fixed line broadband.

For device manufacturers, the T830’s highly integrated, compact design provides big power savings and reduces development time and costs, the company said in a statement.

“MediaTek is working with tier-1 operators around the world to bring fast, reliable connectivity to consumers and businesses,” said JC Hsu, CVP and GM of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit.

“This highly integrated platform represents the latest advancements in both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and enables our customers to build extremely high performance multi-gigabit 5G CPE products in the smallest form factors possible,” he added.

The main system-on-chip (SoC) also has a built-in Network Processing Unit (NPU) and Wi-Fi offload engine to support multi-gigabit routing speeds between 5G cellular to Ethernet or Wi-Fi, without CPU involvement  thus offering speed and power-efficiency benefits.

