SCI-TECH

MediaTek unveils new automotive platform for connected vehicles

NewsWire
0
0

Chip-maker MediaTek on Monday introduced Dimensity Auto, a new automotive platform to provide automakers with a wide variety of cutting-edge technologies needed for the future of intelligent, always-connected vehicles.

As part of this platform, MediaTek Dimensity Auto will offer a comprehensive portfolio that includes Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity Auto Connect, Dimensity Auto Drive and Dimensity Auto Components.

“Our goal is to leverage decades of expertise across several categories in technology to deliver the smart life on wheels, as we work together with the world’s top automotive brands to create a more intuitive, immersive, safe, and comfortable driving experience,” Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of CCM Business Group, said in a statement.

With Dimensity Auto Cockpit, the company will bring flagship-grade experience in Smart Home and Entertainment to vehicles and is built using leading chip manufacturing processes to maximise feature integration, performance, and power efficiency.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Dimensity Auto Connect is designed to keep drivers seamlessly connected with the world around them.

By harnessing high-speed telematics and top-performance Wi-Fi networking, this innovative technology will ensure uninterrupted connectivity on the road.

Further, the company said, utilising the high-performance capabilities of MediaTek’s AI Processing Units (APU), Dimensity Auto Drive enables ADAS solutions and provides a scalable and comprehensive open platform to provide partners with intelligent assist and autonomous driving solutions.

MediaTek also introduced Dimensity Auto Components, which will provide reliable automotive-grade chipsets and stand-alone components for new generations of connected, intelligent vehicles.

20230417-121203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Uber security chief found guilty of covering up 2016 data breach

    Telegram tests pay-to-view posts, avoids Apple payment system

    India sees 40% surge in hardcore mobile gamers post-Covid

    80% of Indian firms face cyber attacks due to miscommunication in...