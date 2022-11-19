Senior leaders of the party have commenced mediatory talks on the disciplinary action against Ruby R. Manoharan, Nanguneri MLA of the party over a scuffle in the party headquarters Sathyamoorthi Bhavan a couple of days ago.

Former Union Minister and senior leader of the Tamil Nadu Congress Dhanushkodi Adityan told media persons that even as the senior leaders of the party, including district presidents, passed a resolution for the disciplinary action against Ruby R. Manoharan, mediatory talks were on to prevent this.

On November 15, a few supporters of Ruby R. Manoharan entered into a scuffle with some party office bearers at Satyamoorthy Bhavan over some organisational apointments in Tirunelveli district when an organisational meeting of senior leaders presided over by TNCC president K. S. Alagiri to discuss the preparedness for the 2024 loksabha elections was underway.

The party leaders in the open stated that there was no move to remove Ruby R. Manoharan from the party and instead he was served a show-cause notice to the incidents that took place in Satyamoorthy Bhavan.

However, Ruby R. Manoharan had in a public statement clarified that he did not have any role in the violence that took place at party headquarters.

The Nanguneri MLA also told media persons that the disciplinary proceedings against him were uncalled for and that he had applied to the party high command against this move.

Dhanushkodi Adityan told media persons that the MLA should not have brought people in seven buses while a meeting of party senior office bearers was taking place in the headquarters.

The former union minister also said that the scuffle and fight for party positions was a clear indicator of the growing clout of the Congress party in the state.

