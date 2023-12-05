Medical board formation process for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test almost done: Hospital informs ED

Authorities at the ESI Hospital here have informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the process to form a medical board to conduct the medical examination of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the West Bengal, cash-for-school job case, before his voice sampling test is almost complete, sources said.

However, the medical board will only have a cardiologist and ENT specialist without a neurologist.

Earlier, the ESI authorities had informed the probe agency that the full medical-board could not be formed owing to a shortage of neurologists.

Once the medical board declares Bhadra fit for the voice sampling test, it will be conducted in the presence of a forensic expert a general physician and an independent witness.

The sources said that complications over the formation of the medical board were resolved after the special court in Kolkata approved it without a neurologist.

Bhadra is currently admitted at the state-run S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata since his bypass surgery in August.

ED officials have repeatedly accused the hospital authorities of non-cooperation in conducting Bhadra’s voice sample test.

The test has become imperative following the Calcutta High Court’s direction to wind up the investigation into the case by December 31.

