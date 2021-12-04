HomeBUSINESS/ECONOMYMedical emergency forces AI Delhi-Newark flight to return back
Medical emergency forces AI Delhi-Newark flight to return back

By CanIndia New Wire Service
A medical emergency forced Air Indias New Delhi to Newark flight to return back to Delhi airport on Saturday.

Accordingly, the flight landed back safely at IGI Airport here. The flight with a new set of crew is expected to take-off on Saturday evening.

“DEL-EWR airborne at 04.40 hrs with 286 pax. Returned to Delhi at 1050 hrs,” an Air India official said.

“Alternate crew is being arranged as the eatlier set of crew came under FDTL (flight duty time limitations) and the flight is now likely to depart,” he added.

