Medical student who consumed toilet cleaner dies during treatment in UP hospital

A medical student at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur died during treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, doctors said on Thursday.

The second year MBBS student had allegedly consumed toilet cleaner.

The student was living in a rented house in the city away from her family and on June 17, two youths got her admitted to the LLR hospital. Both the youths had disappeared mysteriously after admitting her to the hospital.

The student’s family, which had maintained silence till now, is now demanding action and investigation in the matter.

The Swaroop Nagar police has sent the body for post-mortem.

Station in-charge Swaroop Nagar police station, Rajesh Verma said that further action will be taken in the matter on the basis of the complaint of the family members.

GSVM Medical College Principal Dr Sanjay Kala said that the 23-year-old female student, was an MBBS second year student and was allotted a hostel in the college campus itself.

However, going by the findings, it came to light that she used to live at a rented accommodation in Kalyanpur.

The family members also came to know about this fact only after she was admitted to LLR hospital on June 17.

According to doctors, the student’s intestines suffered major complications. “She died due to multiorgan failure,” they said.

20230622-091404

