INDIA

Medical students’ DJ party on campus sparks controversy in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

A DJ party in the Ahmedabad civil hospital campus by the B.J. Medical students during an annual event has come in for criticism with the state Health Minister assuring a probe.

The DJ party organised on Wednesday night was part of the annual four-day college culfest in the college campus, which is a part of the civil hospital, said Dr. Kalpesh Shah, Dean of the medical College.

The hospital is spread over 28 acres of land and comes under the silence zone. For the last two years, the event was not organised due to the Covid pandemic, but this year as the situation was becoming normal, the students union’s request was accepted and the fest was allowed.

The annual event is going on for the last three days and will conclude on Friday night. “Till Thursday afternoon, not a single patient from the civil hospital or their relatives have complained about the annual culfest disturbing them or noise pollution giving them sleepless nights,” defended Dr. Shah.

The dean also stated after taking the due permission from the city police and the fire brigade, the event was organised and hence it did not violate any norms or regulations.

“I had heard about the event to be organised in the campus, then too I had warned the B J Medical college administration and suggested them not to organise it in the campus, yet the event was organised. It is painful, an inquiry will be conducted. How such events were allowed in silence zone,” said Rushikesh Patel, Health Minister.

20220609-143205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ceasefire agreements with 3 NSCN’s factions in Nagaland extended

    Another honour killing in Hyderabad, Man stabbed to death in public

    Rohini court blast: Delhi police arrest scientist, affirms ‘no terror plot’...

    Despite bullet injury, Delhi Police constable nabs 2 criminals (Ld)