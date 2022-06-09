A DJ party in the Ahmedabad civil hospital campus by the B.J. Medical students during an annual event has come in for criticism with the state Health Minister assuring a probe.

The DJ party organised on Wednesday night was part of the annual four-day college culfest in the college campus, which is a part of the civil hospital, said Dr. Kalpesh Shah, Dean of the medical College.

The hospital is spread over 28 acres of land and comes under the silence zone. For the last two years, the event was not organised due to the Covid pandemic, but this year as the situation was becoming normal, the students union’s request was accepted and the fest was allowed.

The annual event is going on for the last three days and will conclude on Friday night. “Till Thursday afternoon, not a single patient from the civil hospital or their relatives have complained about the annual culfest disturbing them or noise pollution giving them sleepless nights,” defended Dr. Shah.

The dean also stated after taking the due permission from the city police and the fire brigade, the event was organised and hence it did not violate any norms or regulations.

“I had heard about the event to be organised in the campus, then too I had warned the B J Medical college administration and suggested them not to organise it in the campus, yet the event was organised. It is painful, an inquiry will be conducted. How such events were allowed in silence zone,” said Rushikesh Patel, Health Minister.

20220609-143205