‘Medicines’ found from Delhi farm house where Satish Kaushik partied

Investigators probing the death of 66-year-old noted Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik have recovered some “medicines” from the farm house where he attended a party, an official said on Saturday.

“We are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of his death. Some medicines were recovered from the farmhouse in Bijwasan where Kaushik attended a party. A list of guests has also been made,” said a senior police official.

Post-mortem of the veteran actor was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik’s death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

The actor-writer-director Kaushik — remembered as ‘Calendar’ (his character in Mr India) — passed away late on Wednesday.

