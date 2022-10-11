The months of September, October and November often see an increase in cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya and are regarded as the period in which dengue, malaria infections are at their peak, resulting in many deaths.

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, said that one should not take any medicine without the doctor’s advice, especially when there is fever.

He added that fever due to dengue, malaria or chikungunya causes the platelets to decrease. Consumption of medicines like Brufen or Aspirin in this situation causes a rapid decline in the platelet count and could lead to hospitalization.

Paracetamol can be taken during a normal fever but the consumption of any other medicine without consulting a doctor should be avoided in the case of decreased platelets or any other serious problem.

Kumar informed that a special fever ward, with 40 beds has been set up in LNJP Hospital for dengue, malaria and chikungunya patients. A separate Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been arranged for the patients in critical condition whose Blood Pressure (BP) has become extremely low due to the decreased platelets.

Recently, 11 adults and 2 children suffering from dengue and malaria were admitted to the LNJP Hospital, out of which 9 showed mild to moderate symptoms and were discharged after recovering. No death due to dengue, malaria or chikungunya in the hospital has been reported so far.

Kumar also gave special instructions regarding dietary intake and cleanliness, adding that people should take some precautionary measures in these days.Every person should:

*Drink plenty of water

*Not allow water to accumulate anywhere in or around the house

*Not allow stagnant water to collect in open tyres, coolers as that is a breeding ground for mosquitoes

*Use mosquito nets and repellents

*Wear full-sleeved shirts and cover the body as much as possible

