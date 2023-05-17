Shivraj Manaspure, MD (Physiology) and a 2011 batch IRTS officer has been appointed the new Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, headquartered at the Unesco World Heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, here on Wednesday.

He takes over from the incumbent Shivaji Sutar, who has been elevated as Director, Information & Publicity in the Railway Board, Delhi.

Prior to his new assignment, Manaspure was the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager in the CR Bhusawal Division, and previously served in various capacities in Solapur and Mumbai, including the suburban section, the lifeline of the country’s commercial capital.

A recipient of the General Manager’s Zonal Award-2016 for outstanding train operation performance in Solapur Division, Manaspure also bagged the Punctuality Zonal Shield-2019-20 for outstanding train operation of Mumbai Division’s suburban local trains and mail express trains.

He is credited with a crucial role in rationalisation of the time-table of the suburban trains which created paths for additional suburban services to ease the congestion and bring relief to millions of daily commuters.

Manaspure was instrumental in planning and executing the new Thane-Diva new 5th and 6th lines, arrangement of various maintenance blocks for construction of those corridors simultaneously keeping suburban trains running for almost 180 days of block period.

