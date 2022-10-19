New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANSlife) One of the finest methods to better understand yourself and become the best version of yourself is through meditation. While meditating, you watch your thoughts without trying to fight them or make them go away.

Focused concentration, a peaceful mind, clarity of feelings and thoughts, relaxation, rejuvenation, improved inner strength, and the capacity to maintain emotional equilibrium even in stressful conditions are just a few of the many advantages of this age-old practice. Studies have also indicated that meditation can help people with diseases like PTSD, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome as well as depression and anxiety disorders.

Even though there are several advantages to this practice, you can frequently find it to be challenging and tiresome, especially if you’re just starting out. Problems with ideas and restlessness are the main causes. It is crucial to realise that even the most seasoned yoga practitioners have these typical problems. You need a little bit of direction to maintain consistency and incorporate meditation into your everyday practice.

Tips to Get Started with Your Meditation Practice:

The profound technique of meditation involves ceasing all activity and letting go of all effort in order to unwind in one’s actual essence, which is serenity, joy, and love. Given that it helps you feel less stressed, more at ease, healthier, joyful, and pain-free, it is more of a necessity than a luxury in today’s world. So, if you want to start meditating, here are some helpful pointers to keep you motivated and help you live a happy, stress-free life.

Don’t Set Any Expectations

You must understand that meditation isn’t a quick fix to all your life’s problems. It’ll take effort and time to reap the actual benefits from the practice. Initially, you’ll find it hard to keep out your thoughts and quieten your mind. However, the idea is to stop resisting your thoughts and embrace them as they come. You may notice things occurring around you, different types of sensations in the body, or possibly judging others or yourself. These are natural responses similar to breathing.

When such things happen, notice the thoughts and then take a moment to pause. It’s not required to get your attention back to your breath immediately. Instead, let go of what was distracting you and reopen your attention. Then, slowly bring the attention back to your breath and land again.

Find an Appropriate Time

As a beginner, you might feel that there must be a specific time to meditate to gain its benefits. However, it’s not. The ideal time for meditation is when you can make it work. If you try to meditate at a time that coincides with your responsibilities and schedule, you’ll end up feeling unmotivated and frustrated.

Instead, it’s always a good idea to choose a time that feels the best for you. But, whatever time you choose, try to stick to it and make it a part of your daily routine.

Be Comfortable

Sitting still for meditation is an issue with most beginners. Since you are not accustomed to sitting still, restlessness can arise, making it hard for you to meditate. You need to be aware of the fact that the body requires time to feel at rest and settle down. Therefore, it is important to continue with your practice, focussing on your breath for the entire time. Also another thing to consider is to maintain a comfortable position at all times to meditate successfully. While you may have seen people meditating in the lotus position, it’s not necessary that you should do the same. It would be best if you got into a position you can hold for long to continue your practice.

Keep Your Practice Going

Nothing comes easy in this world. Instead of looking for causes why you cannot keep up with the practice, keep an open mind and explore the difficulties with curiosity. Practicing curiosity and acceptance within meditation can help you translate such feelings easily to daily life.

Over time, it will also help you to cultivate awareness during meditation practice.

The practice of meditation can be done in any method. You can achieve success in your practice by meditating in the way that suits you the most. So, without holding back, keep experimenting with different strategies until you discover the one that works for you. You’ll know it’s working when you start to experience more joy, peace, compassion, and love.

