Medium intensity earthquake jolts J&K

A medium intensity earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and so far no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere.

The data released by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred in the UT at 1.33 p.m.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was in Doda region of Jammu division. It occurred 30 kms inside the earth’s crust.

“Its coordinates are latitude 33.12 degrees north and longitude 75.98 degrees east,” officials said here.

Kashmir is located in a highly sensitive seismological region which is prone to earthquakes.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc here in the past.

An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale occurred here on October 8, 2005 which killed over 80,000 on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC)

