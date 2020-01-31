Meena appointed as new DCP, Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Election Commission on Tuesday named IPS officer Rajender Prasad Meena to take charge as DCP, Southeast Delhi, immediately and that a compliance report along with his taking charge report be sent to it.

Meena, a 2010 AGMUT batch officer, was currently Additional DCP, Northeast.

The poll body on Sunday relieved DCP, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal with immediate effect, citing “ongoing situation” days after the firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and named Additional DCP, Southeast, Kumar Gyanesh to hold charge till a permanent appointment is made.

