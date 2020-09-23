Canindia News

How is CBD oil freely available online if it is illegal? Meera Chopra raises questions

Actress Meera Chopra has raised the question why cannabis oil, or CBD oil, is freely available for online purchase if it is illegal in India. On Wednesday evening, Meera tweeted to say CBD oil can be bought off the net and that she had checked its availability on a shopping website.

“Just asking, how is cbd oil freely available online if its illegal. I checked its avaialble on amazon too. Why no regulation if its illegal? #cbdoil,” Meera tweeted from her verified account.

Meera’s question comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing the drug angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and has summoned a few A-list Bollywood actresses for questioning.

Her tweet came as a reaction to a tweet by a leading news channel that reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha has “allegedly accepted” before the NCB that she arranged cannabis oil for Shraddha Kapoor, and ordered it online.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Wednesday said it has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case.

