Actress Meera Chopra is quite excited to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year with her next film “Safed”, as she unveils its first look.

“I am really excited to make my Cannes debut this year. It’s too overwhelming since I will be representing my film ‘Safed’ and also walking the prestigious red carpet. So, it’s a double whammy for me and also a big responsibility,” said Meera.

“Safed” is an love story with a difference that features her opposite Abhay Verma and marks Sandeep Singh’s directorial debut. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, and Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Meera has appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She is known for projects like “Bangaram”, “Lee”, “Vaana”, “1920 London” and “Section 375” amongst others.

She has some very interesting projects in the pipeline as well which include the Hindi film “Nastik” and the Hindi-Telugu bilingual “Mogali Puvvu”.

