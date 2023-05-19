ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Meera Syal joins Jonathan Pryce, Martin Freeman in UK-Indian director’s film

Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce (‘The Two Popes’), Meera Syal (‘Yesterday’) and Toby Jones (‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’) are joining the cast of ‘Flavia de Luce’, a family adventure drama directed by the Andhra Pradesh-born British director Bharat Nalluri, reports ‘Variety’.

As revealed earlier by ‘Variety’, Isla Gie (‘The Sandman’, ‘The Outlaws’) will star alongside Martin Freeman (‘Sherlock’, ‘The Hobbit’) in the upcoming feature film, which is an adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel ‘The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie: A Flavia de Luce Mystery’.

The film will follow the adventures of 11-year-old Flavia de Luce (Gie), who is both an amateur detective and a master poisoner, adds ‘Variety’. When she discovers a dead body in her family’s decaying British manor house and her father is accused of the murder, Flavia launches her own investigation to uncover family secrets and bring the true murderer to justice.

The film’s Emmy and BAFTA-nominated director Bharat Nalluri has previously helmed ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’ and ‘Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day’.

Alan Bradley’s novel, on which the film is based, is the first in a series of 10 Flavia de Luce mysteries.

