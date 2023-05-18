INDIA

Meerut brawl: New video shows cricketers beating cops with slippers

NewsWire
0
0

Days after two policemen were suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district after being accused of allegedly beating two Ranji cricket players, the incident has taken a new twist with a video emerging on the social media in which the cricketers are seen beating the policemen with slippers.

Circle officer of Civil Lines area, Arvind Chaurasia, said that a new report had been sent to senior officials, incorporating facts on the basis of the new video.

“Let the officials examine the new evidence and take decision,” he added.

Cricketer Prashant Choudhary and his fellow cricketer Vineet Panwar of Shamli district are said to be Ranji players and practise at Bhamashah Park here. They also stay near the park.

Both players had an altercation with senior Sub-Inspector (SI) Varun Sharma and SI Jitendra on Sunday evening over parking the police vehicle wrongly. The altercation turned into physical assault and later, on the complaint of the players, both the policemen were suspended.

The new video shows that the players too assaulted the policemen and the Circle Officer submitted an additional report in the case.

20230518-051005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong moves adjournment notices in LS seeking removal of Ajay Misra

    Yuzvendra Chahal bowled over by Dhoni’s unassuming nature

    ‘Mohandas’ unit shares glimpse of film on action star Vishnu Vishal’s...

    10th century Triloknath temple in Himachal goes online