Days after two policemen were suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district after being accused of allegedly beating two Ranji cricket players, the incident has taken a new twist with a video emerging on the social media in which the cricketers are seen beating the policemen with slippers.

Circle officer of Civil Lines area, Arvind Chaurasia, said that a new report had been sent to senior officials, incorporating facts on the basis of the new video.

“Let the officials examine the new evidence and take decision,” he added.

Cricketer Prashant Choudhary and his fellow cricketer Vineet Panwar of Shamli district are said to be Ranji players and practise at Bhamashah Park here. They also stay near the park.

Both players had an altercation with senior Sub-Inspector (SI) Varun Sharma and SI Jitendra on Sunday evening over parking the police vehicle wrongly. The altercation turned into physical assault and later, on the complaint of the players, both the policemen were suspended.

The new video shows that the players too assaulted the policemen and the Circle Officer submitted an additional report in the case.

20230518-051005