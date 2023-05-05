BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Meesho lays off 251 employees to ‘achieve sustained profitability’

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho on Friday said it has laid off 251 employees, constituting 15 per cent of the workforce, in order to “achieve sustained profitability”.

In a statement, the company said that it has taken a difficult decision to “part ways with 251 Meeshoites constituting 15 per cent of the employee base, as we look to work with a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability”.

The company said that it is committed to ensuring all those impacted “have our full support and will be provided a separation package that includes a one-time severance payment of 2.5 to 9 months (depending on tenor and designation), continued insurance benefits, job placement support and accelerated vesting of ESOPs”.

“We remain grateful for their contributions in building Meesho,” a company spokesperson said.

Meesho last year shut down its grocery business called Superstore in more than 90 per cent of cities in India, resulting in several job losses.

According to reports, nearly 300 employees lost jobs after the shuttering of Meesho Superstore.

Meesho had rebranded Farmiso to Superstore, with an aim to highlight its continued focus to fulfill consumer demand for daily essentials in Tier 2 markets and beyond.

Meesho Superstore was operational in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The company had launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable.

20230505-110204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices trading down; Sensex falls over 1,000 points

    LG CEO expects EV parts business to take off this year

    Retail inflation rises to 7% in August over high food prices

    IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history